Eastern Kentucky counties see major spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend

(WYMT) - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced a “significant spike” in cases from over the weekend on Monday.

In Clay County, there were seven new confirmed cases, bringing the total there to 19. Of the confirmed cases, several are associated with Burning Springs’ Solid Rock Church, and the health department encourages anyone who attended services between May 28th and June 3rd to call the Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425 if they have not been contacted already.

There is also one probable case that has been linked to a prior positive case in the county.

Two new cases were confirmed in Rockcastle County, bringing the total number of cases there to 18.

In Jackson County, 12 new cases were confirmed, bringing their total up to 73. One of the positive cases was an employee of the Jackson County Bank’s main office in McKee.

The Jackson County Health Department has contacted all individuals that were identified as close contacts to this case over the weekend. Only the main branch in McKee has been impacted.

The health department says that all the confirmed cases from these three counties are currently self-isolating.

Laurel County’s health Department reported 11 additional cases, doubling the number of active cases in the county to 22. They say one of those 11 reported is currently hospitalized while the other 10 are recovering at home. The county has had 44 cases total.

Floyd County reported two more cases today as well, a woman who was hospitalized and a man who is being cared for at home. This brings the totals there to 21 cases of which 17 have recovered and four are in isolation.

In Harlan County, one new case was reported, bringing the total number of cases there to 14. Eight cases there are still active and six have recovered.

Of those eight active cases, six are from the Tri-City area of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch. Health Department officials will reach out to any close contacts of those individuals as part of their contact tracing process. More than 100 people in the county are currently in quarantine in relation to positive cases in Harlan.

WYMT has also learned that an employee with the Letcher County Jail has tested positive for the virus. Jail officials say they are testing everyone at the facility who came in contact with this person including eight inmates and are waiting on the test results to come back.

