Advertisement

Dollywood reopens after being closed amid COVID-19

The park said all guests will be required to wear a face mask, and there will be temperature screening before entry
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood fans are once again able able to visit the park. At the beginning of June, the company announced it would reopen in phases starting on Monday, June 15.

Season pass holders will be invited to visit the park early on June 15 and 16.

In a statement from the park, officials said new safety measures will be implemented as part of the reopening.

"During this unprecedented time, we are implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our top priorities and guide our decisions."

As part of the new safety measures, the park said all guests will be required to wear a face mask, and there will be temperature screening before entry. Guests will also be asked to practice social distancing.

Learn more about Dollywood’s reopening plan here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

State

COVID-19 Update: Kentucky passes 500 death mark as many states see spike in cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Univ. of Kentucky offers online summer adulting class

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that.

State

Railbird 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Railbird 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue heading into the next few days, but so do those scattered showers and storms.

Latest News

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 6 hours ago
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

Eastern Kentucky News

Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 7 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

State

KSP cancels in person Trooper Island camp, offers virtual alternative

Updated: 7 hours ago
The annual camp is usually held on an island in Dale Hollow Lake and serves nearly 800 underprivileged children each year.

International

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 8 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Regional

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex in Cincinnati

Updated: 11 hours ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.