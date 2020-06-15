Advertisement

Disaster Relief loans now available for victims of recent flooding

New declaration helps more than just businesses with disaster relief
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) -In times of disaster, the U.S. Small Business Administration assists businesses of all sizes. These loans are for uninsured and under-insured damages. Now there is a new disaster declaration to assist people impacted by the severe storms and flooding back in February.

Assisting with damages due to severe storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides.

“The Kentucky small business development center is here to serve. On growing your business, starting your business, or closing your business. Someone that has your interest in mind, period, " said Samuel Coleman, the local director of the Southeast Kentucky region for SBA.

As the name suggests, they help businesses. Yet in response to a letter from Governor Andy Beshear requesting disaster declaration by the SBA, more loans are now available.

Three different loans are available. Business Physical Disaster Loans, repairing physical property damage, Economic injury disaster loans, helping businesses financially as a result of the disaster and Home Disaster Loans, loans to homeowners or renters to repair damage and personal property.

“Faith-based organizations, homeowners, renters. Those that are affected by the flood can apply.”

Coleman having gone through a similar situation, “I have walked down to the lower level and as I stepped off that last level my foot said ‘quirsplash’. There for about five minutes I thought my life flashed before my eyes," he said.

Using his own experiences and lending knowledge to better assess the situation.

“They would like somebody with feet on the ground. You know this is my home. If somebody can do it here that is who I would go looking for first. They can get the address to the county judge executive, I know the county judge executive. I put a feel to it," said Coleman.

Saying help is where you find it at. “Give yourself a chance to succeed, is all I’m saying. By applying you give yourself all the flexibility, don’t apply then you have absolutely no flexibility," he said.

With reasonable rates and a 30-year term, "We have gone through the coal crisis and this that and the other, but you know what this is home so you know what my job is to make it a little bit better here.“

It is an opportunity that can not be beaten.

The deadline to apply to July 31, 2020. Eligible counties include Bell, Harlan, Whitley, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary and Perry.

Apply online here.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters

Regional

Dollywood reopens

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Emily Davenport

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Emily Davenport graduated from South Laurel High School with a 4.2 GPA.

Eastern Kentucky News

Sheriff: 911 call from 5-year-old leads to wanton endangerment arrest

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two parents in Laurel County were arrested on wanton endangerment charges after a 911 call from their 5-year-old.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Scam Alert: Bell County Sheriff warns of scammer targeting area restaurants

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Sheriff's Office in Bell County is warning of a new scam impacting local restaurants.

Eastern Kentucky News

As restart continues some believe the guidelines shouldn’t be one size fits all

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
As the reopening process continues some believe the restrictions from Frankfort are restricting small towns.

Regional

Large rock slide closes road in Menifee County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Large rock slide in Menifee County closes Route 1274.

Health

Eastern Kentucky counties see major spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed several new cases in three counties in what is being called a significant spike.

State

Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression present demands of accountability for LMPD

Updated: 1 hours ago
The group Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression met with the public on Sunday, calling for accountability of the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

State

Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.