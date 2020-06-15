Disaster Relief loans now available for victims of recent flooding

(WYMT) -In times of disaster, the U.S. Small Business Administration assists businesses of all sizes. These loans are for uninsured and under-insured damages. Now there is a new disaster declaration to assist people impacted by the severe storms and flooding back in February.

Assisting with damages due to severe storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides.

“The Kentucky small business development center is here to serve. On growing your business, starting your business, or closing your business. Someone that has your interest in mind, period, " said Samuel Coleman, the local director of the Southeast Kentucky region for SBA.

As the name suggests, they help businesses. Yet in response to a letter from Governor Andy Beshear requesting disaster declaration by the SBA, more loans are now available.

Three different loans are available. Business Physical Disaster Loans, repairing physical property damage, Economic injury disaster loans, helping businesses financially as a result of the disaster and Home Disaster Loans, loans to homeowners or renters to repair damage and personal property.

“Faith-based organizations, homeowners, renters. Those that are affected by the flood can apply.”

Coleman having gone through a similar situation, “I have walked down to the lower level and as I stepped off that last level my foot said ‘quirsplash’. There for about five minutes I thought my life flashed before my eyes," he said.

Using his own experiences and lending knowledge to better assess the situation.

“They would like somebody with feet on the ground. You know this is my home. If somebody can do it here that is who I would go looking for first. They can get the address to the county judge executive, I know the county judge executive. I put a feel to it," said Coleman.

Saying help is where you find it at. “Give yourself a chance to succeed, is all I’m saying. By applying you give yourself all the flexibility, don’t apply then you have absolutely no flexibility," he said.

With reasonable rates and a 30-year term, "We have gone through the coal crisis and this that and the other, but you know what this is home so you know what my job is to make it a little bit better here.“

It is an opportunity that can not be beaten.

The deadline to apply to July 31, 2020. Eligible counties include Bell, Harlan, Whitley, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary and Perry.

