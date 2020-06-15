Cooler temperatures, scattered rain chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler temperatures continue heading into the next few days, but so do those scattered showers and storms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see a few stray rain chances this evening, but most should be out of here after dinner time. Tonight temperatures will remain on the cool side with lows in the low to mid-50s. We’ll hang onto those partly cloudy skies as well.

For your Tuesday, I think we all stay on the dry side. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some of us could see mostly sunny skies and others could see more of a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a very small chance for a shower tomorrow.

Extended Forecast

The cooler trend continues Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll bring back a few scattered showers Wednesday with a few clouds. We are going to continue to see scattered rain chances heading throughout the week and into the weekend.

Honestly, models have not been handling rain chances very well over the past few weeks, so if you see our forecast change dramatically that is why. The reason models are not doing well is because they usually get their information from airplanes. Since we are not seeing a lot of people flying right now, weather models are not getting as much data as they use to. This is why the forecast has been a little off the past week or so. Of course, we will continue to keep you guys updated day-by-day.

It does look like we’ll get a big warm up by the end of the week and into the weekend! Highs will get back into the upper 80s to possibly even close to 90. Right now the weekend doesn’t look terrible. Scattered rain chances are possible both days, but I think the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday. We could see a cold front move through Sunday into Monday. There is still time for that to change.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.