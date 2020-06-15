Bill allowing students in Tennessee to leave school for religious study awaits signature from Gov. Lee

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A piece of legislation that would allow students to leave school to attend a religious service during school hours now awaits a signature from Gov. Bill Lee.

According to the General Assembly website, SB2473 “as introduced, requires a public school to excuse a student from school to attend a released time course if requested by the student’s parent or legal guardian even if the local board of education has not adopted a policy on released time courses; authorizes local boards of education to transport students attending a released time course to and from the place of instruction if the entity providing the instruction reimburses the LEA for the services.”

Transportation to religious service is the responsibility of the student, family members or legal guardians. The legislation says students in grades K-12 can attend that service for one hour.

If Gov. Lee signs the bill into law, it will take effect during the 2020-21 academic year and for the following years after.

You can learn more about the legislation HERE.