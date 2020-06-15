As restart continues some believe the guidelines shouldn’t be one size fits all

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As Kentucky is in the middle of a restarting process, some believe the directions from Frankfort are unintentionally hurting Kentucky’s smaller towns.

While only one of Kentucky’s 120 counties has not reported a single case of COVID-19, the majority of the state’s cases are still predominantly located in the three metropolitan areas of Lousiville, Lexington and Bowling Green.

“If we’re able to safely reopen and down have a spike in cases or a spike in deaths. Then I do think that we should be treated with more flexibility than say some of these bigger regions and bigger cities that have more caseloads like Jefferson County has way more cases than what we have in the tri-county area," said Brandon Shepherd the Co-owner of Shep’s Place and a Corbin City Councilman.

Shepherd is advocating for a little more flexibility for cities and towns across Kentucky to begin to blaze their own path when it comes to the reopening process.

“I wish that we had the flexibility to reopen at the local level because people have bills that keep getting pushed back and they have to be paid,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd is under the same impression as the Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck when it comes to allowing cities who have seen their case rate drop or have not been impacted as heavily.

While in the reopening process, Shep’s Place has started to see their business pick up. Shepherd hopes that by allowing the smaller towns the ability to do things as they see fit will allow for a stronger come back.

“There’s a lot of people may be still on unemployment with the federal money getting ready to run out, the additional $600. So, I do think we need to start having the conversation on what our next steps at the local area are in order to safely reopen and make sure people are able to put food on their table,” said Shepherd.

The plan would also allow for the ability to slowly roll things back if a spike in cases was to arise.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.