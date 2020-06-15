20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lexington police say 20 protesters are facing charges after Saturday night’s demonstrations in Lexington.

Saturday’s protests count as the sixteenth night in a row where demonstrations were held downtown.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, demonstrators on Saturday held a “Die-In” in front of the police station. Several people crossed a barrier in front of the station to lie or kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time an officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Police reportedly came out during the demonstration and started restraining protesters with zip ties.

Two well-known activists in the city were arrested during Saturday night’s protests. Officers accuse Sarah Williams of resisting arrest and inciting a riot. Her sister, April Taylor, is also facing charges.

Williams and Taylor have both played prominent roles in the ongoing protests for racial equality.

During a march Saturday morning, the sisters were involved in an incident during which they confronted Police Chief Lawrence Weathers which resulted in him being blocked from participating in the march.

Williams shared a post on her Facebook page accusing Weathers of charging into protesters and ignoring their demands. Lexington police are currently investigating the incident.

Here is a list of arrests made by Lexington police Saturday evening:

1. Cynthia Berry, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

2. Alivia Keseday, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

3. Kaulbert Wilson, 19, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Menacing, and Disregarding a traffic control device by a pedestrian

4. Mary Busseni, 39, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

5. Tanya Rae, 39, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

6. Joshua Patton, 30, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

7. Darren Brown, 23, Criminal trespass 2nd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

8. Cassandra Lyons, 33, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

9. Lyndsey Ruth, 23, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

10. Dominique Burrus, 22, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

11. Emma Ramgel, 24, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

12. Jesus Gonzales, 33, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

13. April Taylor, 37, Inciting a Riot 2nd, Terroristic threatening 3rd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd

14. Sarah Williams, 37, Inciting a Riot 2nd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd

15. Precious Taylor, 34, Assault 3rd, Resisting Arrest 2 counts, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd

16. Ivy Reeder, 24, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

17. Jared Zahabi-Wisdom, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

18. Qawi Muhammad, 30, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

19. Brandon Wilson, 29, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

20. Embry Ochs, 21, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

