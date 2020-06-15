Advertisement

20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lexington police say 20 protesters are facing charges after Saturday night’s demonstrations in Lexington.

Saturday’s protests count as the sixteenth night in a row where demonstrations were held downtown.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, demonstrators on Saturday held a “Die-In” in front of the police station. Several people crossed a barrier in front of the station to lie or kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time an officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Police reportedly came out during the demonstration and started restraining protesters with zip ties.

Two well-known activists in the city were arrested during Saturday night’s protests. Officers accuse Sarah Williams of resisting arrest and inciting a riot. Her sister, April Taylor, is also facing charges.

Williams and Taylor have both played prominent roles in the ongoing protests for racial equality.

During a march Saturday morning, the sisters were involved in an incident during which they confronted Police Chief Lawrence Weathers which resulted in him being blocked from participating in the march.

Williams shared a post on her Facebook page accusing Weathers of charging into protesters and ignoring their demands. Lexington police are currently investigating the incident.

Here is a list of arrests made by Lexington police Saturday evening:

1. Cynthia Berry, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

2. Alivia Keseday, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

3. Kaulbert Wilson, 19, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Menacing, and Disregarding a traffic control device by a pedestrian

4. Mary Busseni, 39, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

5. Tanya Rae, 39, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

6. Joshua Patton, 30, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

7. Darren Brown, 23, Criminal trespass 2nd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

8. Cassandra Lyons, 33, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

9. Lyndsey Ruth, 23, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

10. Dominique Burrus, 22, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

11. Emma Ramgel, 24, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

12. Jesus Gonzales, 33, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Failure to Disperse

13. April Taylor, 37, Inciting a Riot 2nd, Terroristic threatening 3rd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd

14. Sarah Williams, 37, Inciting a Riot 2nd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd

15. Precious Taylor, 34, Assault 3rd, Resisting Arrest 2 counts, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd

16. Ivy Reeder, 24, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

17. Jared Zahabi-Wisdom, 18, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

18. Qawi Muhammad, 30, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

19. Brandon Wilson, 29, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

20. Embry Ochs, 21, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Failure to Disperse

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Doctors weigh in on new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors say they're not surprised by COVID-19 numbers and that new case findings are about where they expected them to be.

Eastern Kentucky News

With Love from Harlan temporarily suspends meal deliveries, continues curbside pick up

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The decision to suspend meal deliveries was tough but had to be made.

Eastern Kentucky News

Hikers hit the trails as officials emphasize safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Hiking and camping is one thing many people can do during COVID-19 as many other activities remain closed or are limited.

Eastern Kentucky News

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. is dead after a car crash.

Regional

12-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
An ATV crash in Greenup County left a 12-year-old boy with fatal injuries while the girl he was with has been transferred to Colombus for medical care.

Latest News

Crime

Kentucky State Police investigating possible assault in Floyd County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
KSP Post 9 is investigating a possible assault in Floyd county.

Eastern Kentucky News

New COVID-19 cases tied to Perry County church, others announced in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 23 hours ago
Five new cases were announced in Perry County on Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Perry County man creates video game tournament in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Nathan Lyttle already has 90 people competing from across the world.

Eastern Kentucky News

Black Lives Matter ‘from the hood to the holler’ at Prestonsburg demonstration

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
|
By Buddy Forbes
This is one of many rallies Eastern Kentucky has seen stemming from the national movement.

Eastern Kentucky News

Gov. Beshear announces 315 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 315 new cases of COVID-19.