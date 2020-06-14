With Love from Harlan temporarily suspends meal deliveries, continues curbside pick up

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Love from Harlan decided to suspend meal deliveries until further notice due to the increased COVID-19 numbers in Harlan County.

“We serve 55 elderly and shut-ins that we deliver to each Saturday and Sunday and then we have about 50 people that come to the church to pick up meals," explained With Love from Harlan President, Leslie Bledsoe. “We just want to protect the people we serve by not possibly packing anything in on them," Bledsoe added.

The decision to suspend meal deliveries was tough but had to be made.

“Very, very hard, we talked about it for two days but ultimately we think it’s the best decision to protect the elderly people we serve," Bledsoe said.

Each meal on Sunday included two $20 food vouchers.

“That makes us feel better knowing they’ll still have the opportunity to still have food and that we’re not leaving them high and dry," Bledsoe said.

With Love from Harlan will continue giving away meals with its curbside pickup program.

“We’ll still give meals, follow all social distancing guidelines, we wear masks, we wear gloves we do everything we can to protect the people we serve," Bledsoe said.

The organization said it hopes meal deliveries will start back during the first weekend of August. You can find them at Christ Church Harlan for curbside meal pickup on Saturdays and Sundays, except the last Sunday of the month, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

