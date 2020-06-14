Perry County man creates video game tournament in support of Black Lives Matter

Perry County, Ky. (WYMT) -

One Eastern Kentucky man is finding a different way to support Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement. Nathan Lyttle teamed up with Dragon Squad Esports from Ohio to create a video game tournament.

“I mean it’s on the forefront of everyone’s mind right now everybody’s talking about it they want to see stuff happen they want to see change and this is an opportunity to do something,” said Nathan Lyttle who organized the tournament.

Lyttle already has 90 people competing from across the world.

“For it to be a charity tournament and have 90 people involved its something special. Eastern Kentucky man everybody gets behind everybody and I love being apart of this,” he said.

The winner of the tournament will receive a custom Black Lives Matter controller. 100% of the proceeds will go to Breonna Taylor’s family and the Black Lives Matter movement. The GoFundMe for the tournament already has raised more than $1,300.

