New COVID-19 cases tied to Perry County church, others announced in Eastern Kentucky

New cases of COVID-19 announced in Eastern Kentucky.
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction on Saturday. Five cases were out of Perry County. A 53-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man tested positive.

Health officials said multiple cases are linked to The Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church in Perry County. If you attended this Church from May 24-June 7, 2020, you could have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms.

Four cases were also reported in Letcher County. A 40-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man tested positive for the virus.

Perry County now has 28 confirmed cases.

Letcher County now has 8 confirmed cases.

Kentucky River District Health Department said they expect more cases as more testing becomes available.

In Harlan County, two new cases were reported by the Harlan County Health Department. The county now has 13 confirmed cases.

Health officials with the Pike County Health Department confirmed three cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases for Pike County to 50. A 72-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, and a 46-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. They are all asymptomatic.

Public Health officials continue to urge the public to abide by social distancing guidelines, wear face masks when appropriate and have good hygiene practices.

