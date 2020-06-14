KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
AD-3D-5D-4H-10S
(AD, 3D, 5D, 4H, 10S)
11-12-24-32, Cash Ball: 17
(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
2-6-6-9
(two, six, six, nine)
6-6-7-8
(six, six, seven, eight)
02-12-32-50-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(two, twelve, thirty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)