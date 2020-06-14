Kentucky State Police investigating possible assault in Floyd County

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police said they received a call around 7 a.m. Friday about a person lying in the roadway of Bobcat Boulevard in Betsy Layne. The caller believed the man had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to the Pikeville Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Troopers and detectives with Post 9 have conducted interviews and searched for evidence. They say they have several leads, but no arrests have been made yet.

KSP encourages anyone with information to call them at 606-433-7711.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you as more information becomes available.

