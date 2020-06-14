Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The U.S. Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. And as in previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative this time, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. By Russell Contreras. With AP Photos.

EXCHANGE-BLACK LUNG SURVIVOR

LOUISA, Ky. — It’s a job that nearly killed him. It’s a job that he witnessed kill others. By Aaron Snyder, The Daily Independent.

In Brief:

SKATE PARK SHOOTING, from Louisville: A shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, skate park Sunday left one person dead and four others wounded, police said.

