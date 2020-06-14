Hikers hit the trails as officials emphasize safety

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Hiking and camping is one thing many people can do during COVID-19 as many other activities remain closed or are limited.

People visit the Red River Gorge to enjoy what nature has to offer.

John May, Chief of Wolfe County Search and Rescue, says people need to remember to keep them and their families safe.

“I can tell you when the COVID-19 restrictions first came out those couple of months we had zero incidences. When the restrictions kind of started to back off we had an incident the first day the Gorge opened back up and it has kind of continued since then," May said.

A map and compass are at the top of the packing list but technology has shown a different approach.

“We started encouraging people to use their smartphones. Our team pretty much uses a program called Gaia. You can download the maps onto it so it works even when you don’t have cell service," May said.

May says you might want to check your outfit when you head out the door and it is important to simply follow the rules.

“A lot of people come out in sandals and Chaco’s. I know they are cool and comfortable but you can stub your toe, tear off a toenail, break a toe, get bit on the toe by a snake," May said. “Most people that get in trouble in the Red River Gorge by not following the guidelines that are already laid out. Especially places like Chimney Top which is one of the highest fatality areas in the Red River Gorge. They climb over the barrier and they slip and fall and it results in their death or serious injury."

May also recommends people stay on marked trails.

If you do find yourself in the trouble or disoriented May says it is better to call for help before it gets dark.

