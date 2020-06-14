Advertisement

Doctors weigh in on new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Kentucky has had higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, doctors are now weighing in on where the state stands in relation to others and where they expect things to go from here.

"You know for Kentucky, we've been pretty consistent just kind of sitting at the highest point and it's kind of riding along right there," said Dr. Ryan Stanton. "There are no real big changes down or up."

Stanton is an Emergency Room doctor for Baptist Health Lexington. He told WKYT numbers we are seeing were expected from health professionals.

"A lot of people are saying it's the second wave but for a lot of people this is actually just still the first wave in the continuation of that first wave," Stanton said.

He went on saying the virus is still very much out there, while fear of it is not where it was months ago. The highest risk remains spending long periods of time with others in close spaces.

"Grocery stores, as long as you're keeping the surfaces clean and you know wearing your masks and washing your hands, that risk is very low and very small because we don't have prolonged interaction."

Going to church, family reunions, nursing facilities and other longer gatherings with people in close contact can be a common way to contract COVID-19.

