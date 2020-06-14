Advertisement

Black Lives Matter rally underway in Prestonsburg

Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) -

By 6 p.m. on Saturday, people were already gathering in Downtown Prestonsburg for a Black Lives Matter Demonstration.

This is one of many rallies Eastern Kentucky has seen stemming from the national movement.

Black people from the region are expected to give personal testimonies at the event. Charles Booker is also a guest speaker at the demonstration.

“Most importantly, this movement seeks to aim to engage community members in conversation around black lives. How, you know, they are suffering while we are suffering and how we can mourn together and move forward together with actionable and reasonable solutions,” said Dalton Goble, the organizer of the rally.

The people attending will then march through the city in solidarity to recognize the loss of black people killed by police brutality.

