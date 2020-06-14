12-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A young boy has died after an ATV crash in Greenup County Friday evening.

Sheriff Matt Smith says it happened on private property on the 6200 block of East Tygart Road.

The ATV the boy, and a young girl were on reportedly hit a tree and he was ejected.

Sheriff Smith says the boy died Saturday from his injuries. He was just 12-years-old.

The girl was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and has since been transferred to Columbus.

Smith called the crash a heartbreaking situation for the small, tight-knit community.

The sheriff encourages anyone riding on an ATV to use extreme caution. He suggests helmets and wearing a seat belt if the vehicle has one.

The boy’s name is not being released at this time.

