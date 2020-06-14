Advertisement

12-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A young boy has died after an ATV crash in Greenup County Friday evening.

Sheriff Matt Smith says it happened on private property on the 6200 block of East Tygart Road.

The ATV the boy, and a young girl were on reportedly hit a tree and he was ejected.

Sheriff Smith says the boy died Saturday from his injuries. He was just 12-years-old.

The girl was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and has since been transferred to Columbus.

Smith called the crash a heartbreaking situation for the small, tight-knit community.

The sheriff encourages anyone riding on an ATV to use extreme caution. He suggests helmets and wearing a seat belt if the vehicle has one.

The boy’s name is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Kentucky State Police investigating possible assault in Floyd County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
KSP Post 9 is investigating a possible assault in Floyd county.

Eastern Kentucky News

New COVID-19 cases tied to Perry County church, others announced in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
Five new cases were announced in Perry County on Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Perry County man creates video game tournament in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Nathan Lyttle already has 90 people competing from across the world.

Eastern Kentucky News

Black Lives Matter ‘from the hood to the holler’ at Prestonsburg demonstration

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
This is one of many rallies Eastern Kentucky has seen stemming from the national movement.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Gov. Beshear announces 315 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 315 new cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Kentucky News

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth for families and residents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Riley and his mom spent Saturday morning laughing and talking through plexiglass.

Regional

KSP opens fatal fire investigation in Pike County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that killed a person Saturday morning.

Crime

Knox Co. woman arrested after showing up at Sheriff’s office intoxicated

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Knox County woman was arrested after showing up at the Sheriff's office while under the influence.

Eastern Kentucky News

Mayor: Prestonsburg demonstrators ’have the right to be heard’ at Saturday demonstration

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Buddy Forbes
Prestonsburg officials say the event is expected to be peaceful.

Eastern Kentucky News

Funeral arrangements released for Perry County teens killed in crash

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
Both teens attended Hazard High School.