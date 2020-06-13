Advertisement

Warm and sunny Saturday

(WITN)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Today and Tonight

The gorgeous conditions we’ve seen the past few days continue as we head into today. We will see a little bit of patchy fog this morning, but once that lifts we are good to go. Clear and sunny conditions will continue the rest of the day with temperatures getting into the lower 80s for daytime highs.

Tonight we will see clouds increase into partly cloudy skies. Fog will start to build late overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Now Sunday we will stay on the dry side throughout the morning hours but will start to see rain chances return by the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms will be popping up. You will want to keep the WYMT Weather App with you so if you are going to be outside you don’t get caught in a stray shower or storm!

Honestly, the new workweek doesn’t look bad at all. Highs remain the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We look to remain on the comfortable side when it comes to temperatures.

Models are a little bit all over the place with rain chances. Some have us completely dry while others show a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. I think we could see some stray showers Monday. As for the rest of the week if we do see rain it will most likely be in the afternoon hours.

Of course, we will continue to monitor this and keep you updated!

