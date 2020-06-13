The ‘Happy Monday’ Mission: Pike County kids giving back to community

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Amelia Stiltner and Lily Stacy have been playing pretend for years. The fifth-grade students have been acting like business partners for years. Now that summer is in full swing, they are making the dream a reality.

The girls have been making homemade goodies and taking them around their neighborhoods to surprise and uplift the people in their community.

Brownies, lemonade, candy and more are on the list of treats the pair has made to make everyone’s Monday a little happier. The snacks are delivered with a note sharing two simple words- Happy Monday- and a smiley face, of course.

“I think the people act grateful. Because they just like whenever we take them baked goods,” said Lily.

Their friends and neighbors have shared the acts of kindness on social media since they started the project on Memorial Day. They said there has been an immense amount of support, turning the small project into a weekly passion.

“They’re just happy that we’re doing this and we’re learning what to do to make all these treats and stuff," said Amelia.

The girls said it is fun to focus on something productive while also using it to bring smiles to faces.

“I feel grateful," said Lily. “Sometimes you can’t go out and get food. So we just make it for them.”

They hope to continue sharing their mission with local entities - including the city’s police department, which has a fresh batch of cookies heading their way.

