Mayor: Prestonsburg demonstrators ’have the right to be heard’ at Saturday demonstration

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is joining cities across the nation in hosting a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The event, planned for Saturday at the city’s main stage, invites people to “demand change” and reform in the nation to protect black lives from injustice.

Organizers say the group will meet in the stage area to hear guest speaker and senate candidate Charles Booker before marching through the city streets. The event will also include testimonial and prayer.

City officials say they are aware of the event and expect it to be a peaceful gathering.

“It’s not a protest. It’s not a riot. It’s nothing like that. We don’t need any of that stuff. We don’t need people thinking that stuff. We don’t need people saying that stuff,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “What we need is people understanding they have the right to be heard. And we’re gonna give them that opportunity to be heard.”

The demonstration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

