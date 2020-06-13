Advertisement

KSP opens fatal fire investigation in Pike County

A home was destroyed by a fire in Pikeville.
A home was destroyed by a fire in Pikeville.(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FEDSCREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police says they received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday about a house fire on Grapevine Road in the Fedscreek area of Pike County.

As crews worked to contain the fire, they say a body was found inside. The Pike County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police detectives and arson personnel are on the scene currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth for families and residents

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Riley and his mom spent Saturday morning laughing and talking through plexiglass.

Crime

Knox Co. woman arrested after showing up at Sheriff’s office intoxicated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Knox County woman was arrested after showing up at the Sheriff's office while under the influence.

Eastern Kentucky News

Mayor: Prestonsburg demonstrators ’have the right to be heard’ at Saturday demonstration

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Prestonsburg officials say the event is expected to be peaceful.

Eastern Kentucky News

Funeral arrangements released for Perry County teens killed in crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
Both teens attended Hazard High School.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

The ‘Happy Monday’ Mission: Pike County kids giving back to community

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pike County students are making the most of summer break by giving back to their community with acts of kindness every Monday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Jackson Manor celebrates being COVID-19 free with a parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
With more than 40 positive cases recovered, the battle paid off and celebrated with a parade.

Eastern Kentucky News

Names released in Laurel County shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for DUI after using racial slurs at ‘Black Lives Matter’ event in Morehead

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor James
At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.