Knox Co. woman arrested after showing up at Sheriff’s office intoxicated

35-year-old Samantha Sizemore-Asher was sent to the Knox County Detention Center after reportedly showing up the the Sheriff's office while intoxicated.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a woman was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct (first degree).

Deputies say 35-year-old Samantha Sizemore-Asher of Woolum entered the Sheriff’s office and was found to be under the influence.

When she was told she was under arrest for public intoxication, Sizemore-Ashner reportedly replied "H--- no, I’m not going to jail” and actively resisted arrest, reportedly yelling and cursing at deputies while being carried to a patrol car.

She was sent to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

