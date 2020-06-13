Advertisement

Jackson Manor celebrates being COVID-19 free with a parade

With more than 40 positive cases recovered, the battle paid off and celebrated with a parade.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Manor was hit hard with more than 60 positive cases of COVID-19.

“I think back to what was like a war zone," explained Jackson Manor Administrator, Kevin Bryant. “Once we first announced COVID-19 you know the atmosphere had changed, staff were afraid not only for the residents but for themselves," added Bryant.

With more than 40 positive cases recovered, the battle paid off and celebrated with a parade.

“It’s just a joyous day, it’s a day that we have been waiting for. Today is just about positivity, celebration you know getting families involved," said Bryant.

Gerry Pierson’s parents tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was a scary, scary time and we just started praying we asked every in the community to pray," said Pierson.

Those prayers were answered.

“Wonderful, like a weight’s been lifted because you know we’re getting a day closer to being able to actually touch them and feel them.”

The feeling of love in the air.

“My heart, my heart is full, I’m just so thankful," added Pierson.

Jackson Manor plans to dedicate a memorial bench to the 13 people who died from COVID-19.

