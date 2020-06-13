Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky. But she has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the contest. The June 23 primary will determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Two of McGrath’s more progressive primary opponents portray her as too compliant with President Donald Trump. From the other flank, McConnell’s camp paints her as too extreme for Kentucky. McGrath has tried to straddle a pragmatic course to appeal to Democrats without giving McConnell more openings for attacks.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born. The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences. Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday afternoon. WPSD-TV reports Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years. Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult.