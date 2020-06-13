Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth for families and residents

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, you’ll find Jim Riley visiting his mother all thanks to a new visitation booth.

“Our families hadn’t got to come and visit for around three months now and everyone was wanting to see their families and their families were wanting to come," Director of Nursing Kim Mullins said.

Riley and his mom spent Saturday morning laughing and talking through plexiglass.

“Just to see them roll her out here and we have this new form of meeting and coming together it brings joy to my heart," Riley said.

A moment of connection between a mother and her son.

“There’s something about seeing her and her seeing me and noting her response to seeing her son it just it’s wonderful," Riley added.

Seeing families reunite.

“It’s a very good feeling it’s a good experience to see," Mullins said.

Encouraging others to visit with their loved ones.

“You have family here, you have loved ones get out here and visit these people and let them know you know you’re still alive connect with them," Riley said.

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center asked you to call to schedule a visit at 606-216-4392.

