Advertisement

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth for families and residents

A resident and her son visit with each other.
A resident and her son visit with each other.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, you’ll find Jim Riley visiting his mother all thanks to a new visitation booth.

“Our families hadn’t got to come and visit for around three months now and everyone was wanting to see their families and their families were wanting to come," Director of Nursing Kim Mullins said.

Riley and his mom spent Saturday morning laughing and talking through plexiglass.

“Just to see them roll her out here and we have this new form of meeting and coming together it brings joy to my heart," Riley said.

A moment of connection between a mother and her son.

“There’s something about seeing her and her seeing me and noting her response to seeing her son it just it’s wonderful," Riley added.

Seeing families reunite.

“It’s a very good feeling it’s a good experience to see," Mullins said.

Encouraging others to visit with their loved ones.

“You have family here, you have loved ones get out here and visit these people and let them know you know you’re still alive connect with them," Riley said.

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center asked you to call to schedule a visit at 606-216-4392.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

KSP opens fatal fire investigation in Pike County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that killed a person Saturday morning.

Crime

Knox Co. woman arrested after showing up at Sheriff’s office intoxicated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Knox County woman was arrested after showing up at the Sheriff's office while under the influence.

Eastern Kentucky News

Mayor: Prestonsburg demonstrators ’have the right to be heard’ at Saturday demonstration

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Prestonsburg officials say the event is expected to be peaceful.

Eastern Kentucky News

Funeral arrangements released for Perry County teens killed in crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
Both teens attended Hazard High School.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

The ‘Happy Monday’ Mission: Pike County kids giving back to community

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pike County students are making the most of summer break by giving back to their community with acts of kindness every Monday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Jackson Manor celebrates being COVID-19 free with a parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
With more than 40 positive cases recovered, the battle paid off and celebrated with a parade.

Eastern Kentucky News

Names released in Laurel County shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for DUI after using racial slurs at ‘Black Lives Matter’ event in Morehead

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor James
At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.