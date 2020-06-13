Gov. Beshear announces 315 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Frankfort, Ky. (WYMT) -

In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has 12,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 315 of those cases were newly confirmed.

“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”

Gov. Beshear also reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Gov. Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”

3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.

