Funeral arrangements released for Perry County teens killed in crash

A crash involving one vehicle shut down part of Highway 15 in Hazard Wednesday morning. Photo: Connor James
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements have been released for the two victims who died in a Perry County crash Wednesday.

According to Maggard Funeral Homes, visitation for James Gross, 18, will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. The funeral begins immediately afterward.

Visitation for Gavin Fields, 19, will take place on Monday from 1-3 p.m. at Hazard First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held immediately afterward.

