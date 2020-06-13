Funeral arrangements released for Perry County teens killed in crash
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements have been released for the two victims who died in a Perry County crash Wednesday.
According to Maggard Funeral Homes, visitation for James Gross, 18, will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. The funeral begins immediately afterward.
Visitation for Gavin Fields, 19, will take place on Monday from 1-3 p.m. at Hazard First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held immediately afterward.
