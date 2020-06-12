Wife and mother of missing Perry County man hopeful as search continues

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for a Perry County man continues near the Laurel-Whitney County line and is now on day five. Tyler Russell was swept away near Laurel Lake this past weekend when water was released by the spillway.

22 year-old Tyler Russell was on a surprise anniversary trip planned by his wife Danyale.

“The perfect day turned into the worst," said Danyale Russell.

Family continue to plea for search and rescue help.

“Anybody that has got a rental, a boat, a kayak just anybody just go out and look," said Jan Caldwell, mother of Tyler Russell. “Even if you are just driving down the road. Look out your window, he could be down there, waiting for help.”

They share happy memories to help keep their hope alive.

“I always told myself growing up I am never getting married, I am never going to have kids. That changed when I met him," said Russell. Going on to explain this past year was the best of her life.

“We just got married June 8, 2019. So this was our first anniversary.”

Soon after they were expecting their first child, now four months old.

“He was so excited to be a dad," Russell said. “His little boy looks just like him. He said I want to teach him how to hunt, fish, even to skin a squirrel.”

Tyler’s mother, Jan Caldwell, still in disbelief her baby boy is missing.

“He may be 22, he may be married but he is still my baby. This is the kind of thing that you watch on TV, not the kind of thing you expect that you are going to live through," said Caldwell.

Caution tape that once blocked the train Tyler, his wife and friends used is now cut down. It was once blocked by search and rescue crews so dogs could pick up his scent. Now, Danyale thinks that may not happen.

“What if they can not pick Tyler’s up because people are down there?"

As she remains positive her husband will return home.

“It is just that he promised he would never leave me (chokes) and I expect him to uphold that promise.”

While the family is thankful for all calls and prayers, Tyler’s mother ask that you not pray for them but for Tyler.

