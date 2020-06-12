Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Today and Tonight

It will be a big contrast when you step out the door this morning compared to just 24 hours ago. The humidity is long gone and there is even a bit of a chill in the air. I personally love it. Feels like fall. There could be some patchy dense fog, so be careful early. After that, the forecast is sunny and bright. Highs will climb into the low 80s before dropping back into the upper 50s under clear skies tonight.

Weekend Outlook

Both weekend days look as amazing as Friday. Sunny skies highlight both Saturday and Sunday during the day with clear skies at night. Highs on Saturday top out around 80 and only get into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid 50s under clear skies both nights. Get out and enjoy this amazing weather.

Extended Forecast

There are no major changes, at least at this point, all the way into next week. One model is trying to show some scattered rain chances most of the week, some that’s something to keep on the radar, pun intended, but I’m not overly concerned at this point. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will continue to be mild for most of next week, staying in the upper 70s and low 80s until about Thursday. We’ll head back toward the summer heat for the end of the week.

