“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.

People gathered in front of the Letcher County Courthouse to have a vigil for Breonna Taylor and show their support for the black lives matter movement.

The event will started with several speakers. including Senate Candidate Charles Booker and local musician Nick Jamerson.

They marched down Main Street to city hall where they paid their respects to Breonna Taylor and end by marching back to the courthouse for a moment of silence and a prayer.

One of the organizers, Dayjha Hogg, wanted to host this event to show this community is not exempt from the racial inequality throughout the world.

“Around this town it’s a lot of unspoken racism and so we mainly want to protest for that in hopes that if we protest for that now we won’t have to protest for something you know worse later like police brutality in this town," said Hogg

Main Street and East main street are blocked off until 8:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to keep everything peaceful. They just want people to listen to the speakers and hear their stories.

