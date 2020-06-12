Advertisement

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

Members from UK Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Sciences, Public Health and Social Work all got on one knee in remembrance of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery. A show of support to end systemic racism.

“In our commonwealth, and in our country, life expectancy is cut short because of the color of your skin,” said Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK president.

Capilouto and other university leaders say a part of that deals with targeting the health disparities between whites and minorities.

“We must commit our time, our effort and our resources to combating the unjust health disparities that cause preventable deaths of people of color,” Capilouto said.

They also talked about the need to better educate students and practitioners on how to deliver equitable care to all.

Leaders say it’s going to take more than just addressing the issue but taking action.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

