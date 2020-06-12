Advertisement

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Published: Jun. 11, 2020
The payment comes after investigators determined Homesteader Trailers failed to include some employees’ production bonuses in their pay rate when calculating their overtime rates. Investigators also found the company failed to pay workers for time they spent on short rest breaks and for time they spent working before their official start times when they were preparing material and equipment and donning protective gear.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Nettie Lewis, in Nashville, said in a news release that the department encourages employers to review their pay practices to confirm that they meet their obligations and contact the department for help.

