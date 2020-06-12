Advertisement

State commission votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol Rotunda

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Friday afternoon that a state commission had voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol Rotunda.

In the statement, the governor stated the the vote from the Historic Properties Advisory Commission was along bipartisan lines.

Crew arrived Friday morning including a crane and wooden supporters. Particle board was put down in the Rotunda and metal supports in the basement to stabilize the floor.

“He enslaved human beings, rebelled against the United States of America, He is a symbol of confederacy that might still have me in chains,” said Cathy Thomas who voted to move the statue.

“I came on this board with the intent to protect history, I didn’t come on the board to remove history,” said Brandon Wilson who voted against moving the statue.

“We need to learn from Jefferson Davis of our past, no doubt about it, but not in this space. But this is a wonderful day, Abraham Lincoln won’t have to look over his shoulder on Jefferson Davis behind him," said Rep. Jason Nemes

We have been told by state officials that the statue will likely not be moved until some Saturday.

There has not been any decision on what will be put in its place.

