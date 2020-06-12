People gathered at candlelight vigil in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) -People gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse Thursday night for a peaceful, candlelight vigil to express their community’s unity during this time.

Chief Darrel Kilburn started out the event with a prayer.

Speeches were given by the City of London Mayor Troy Rudder, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield, African American Heritage Center Director Wayne Riley, and others.

Chief Darrel Kilburn opened with prayer for a candlelight vigil held at the Laurel County Courthouse steps, followed by... Posted by London Police Department, KY on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.