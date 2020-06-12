People gathered at candlelight vigil in London
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) -People gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse Thursday night for a peaceful, candlelight vigil to express their community’s unity during this time.
Chief Darrel Kilburn started out the event with a prayer.
Speeches were given by the City of London Mayor Troy Rudder, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield, African American Heritage Center Director Wayne Riley, and others.
