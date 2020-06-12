One dead, another injured after shooting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Deputies say they were responding to a domestic dispute off Allen School Road around 4:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Another person was also shot and airlifted to UK Medical Center in critical condition.

No names have been released at this time. Deputies say the public is not in any danger. They believe one of the victims is the shooter.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

