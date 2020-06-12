Oh Canada! Breathitt County’s William Long receiving international recruiting attention

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lack of summer camps hasn’t slowed William Long’s recruitment one bit.

“I’m on a Zoom call every night with different staffs and stuff like that, and growing relationships with them,” Long said, a rising senior who plays both offensive and defensive lineman for Breathitt County.

Long has a number of schools interested in him, including six offers of scholarships or roster spots.

After a great talk with @Coach_Jay53, I am Blessed to announce that I’ve been offered an official roster spot on @HanoverFTBL.. Go Panthers! #StripedStandard pic.twitter.com/SUuM1lHhwB — William (@williammlong) April 7, 2020

Blessed & Honored to have received my 3rd offer from @CentreFootball. Go Colonels!! pic.twitter.com/5Ul3SBuZUn — William (@williammlong) April 20, 2020

Blessed to have received my 4th offer from @SewaneeFootball!! #YSR Go Tigers 🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/mYa5QMltNs — William (@williammlong) May 5, 2020

“It’s something I’ve been working towards since I was little," Long said.

However, Long may need a passport to get to one school that’s interested in him.

“I had no idea about the University of British Columbia.”

That’s right. The University of British Columbia in Canada is recruiting on of Breathitt County’s finest. The recruiting process is definitely different with the Thunderbirds.

Their recruitment process is a little bit different. He’s kinda wanting to grow our relationship and stuff," Long continued. “It makes it more important for me to send them film and for them to be able to reach out to me on a regular basis and stuff. I won’t get to meet them unless I go up there. They probably won’t come down and see me with the distance and everything.”

However, UBC offers not only a rich football tradition with four Vanier Cups as the national champion of Canadian university football, but also one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

“I know that Canada’s prime minister went to school there and they’ve had three prime ministers," Long said.

The rising senior says he will announce his commitment on August 2, about three weeks before the scheduled start of the high school football season.

I will be committing August 2nd - decision is not made but to whichever school I commit will be the school I fully intend to attend.



When football season starts I will be focused on one thing only - helping Breathitt County win our 4th state championship.



God Bless. 🙏🏼 — William (@williammlong) June 3, 2020

