Oh Canada! Breathitt County’s William Long receiving international recruiting attention

Long is a rising senior who plays on the offensive and defensive line for Breathitt County.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lack of summer camps hasn’t slowed William Long’s recruitment one bit.

“I’m on a Zoom call every night with different staffs and stuff like that, and growing relationships with them,” Long said, a rising senior who plays both offensive and defensive lineman for Breathitt County.

Long has a number of schools interested in him, including six offers of scholarships or roster spots.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards since I was little," Long said.

However, Long may need a passport to get to one school that’s interested in him.

“I had no idea about the University of British Columbia.”

That’s right. The University of British Columbia in Canada is recruiting on of Breathitt County’s finest. The recruiting process is definitely different with the Thunderbirds.

Their recruitment process is a little bit different. He’s kinda wanting to grow our relationship and stuff," Long continued. “It makes it more important for me to send them film and for them to be able to reach out to me on a regular basis and stuff. I won’t get to meet them unless I go up there. They probably won’t come down and see me with the distance and everything.”

However, UBC offers not only a rich football tradition with four Vanier Cups as the national champion of Canadian university football, but also one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

“I know that Canada’s prime minister went to school there and they’ve had three prime ministers," Long said.

The rising senior says he will announce his commitment on August 2, about three weeks before the scheduled start of the high school football season.

