Advertisement

Officials in Harlan County concerned about community spread of COVID-19

Allen and Ohio counties report the latest coronavirus related numbers Friday.
Allen and Ohio counties report the latest coronavirus related numbers Friday.(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Harlan County hosted a news conference Friday afternoon to address new COVID-19 cases and concerns about how quickly the virus is spreading in the community.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said since May 30th, 10 new positive cases have been reported, three of those in the last two days.

The county has had 11 positive cases so far. 4 of those patients have recovered.

Mosley and officials with the Harlan County Health Department say they are concerned that as more things open back up, people may let their guard down.

As of June 11th, Harlan County health providers have conducted 1,225 tests. 1,175 of those are on Harlan County residents. 34 were on people from other counties and 16 were from other states. 79 tests are still pending.

Mosley also announced the testing that has been done in Harlan County accounts for 4% of the county’s population. This number does not take into consideration people who may have had negative tests performed in other counties.

Officials encourage people to continue to social distance, practice good hygiene and wear a mask.

If you do not have a mask and need one, you can call the Judge Executive’s office at 606-573-2600.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

One dead, another injured after shooting in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for using racial slurs at black lives mater event in Morehead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.

Whitesburg hosts protest, vigil for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many gathered in downtown Whitesburg to support the black lives matter movement and remember Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 331 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Friday on COVID-19 numbers. He did not host a live update.

Eastern Kentucky News

Junior’s Hibachi raises money for woman with brain cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Junior's Hibachi raises money for Sherri Mullins's brain cancer treatment.

National

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Colvin
President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

State

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

State

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.