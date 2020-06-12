Officials in Harlan County concerned about community spread of COVID-19

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Harlan County hosted a news conference Friday afternoon to address new COVID-19 cases and concerns about how quickly the virus is spreading in the community.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said since May 30th, 10 new positive cases have been reported, three of those in the last two days.

The county has had 11 positive cases so far. 4 of those patients have recovered.

Mosley and officials with the Harlan County Health Department say they are concerned that as more things open back up, people may let their guard down.

As of June 11th, Harlan County health providers have conducted 1,225 tests. 1,175 of those are on Harlan County residents. 34 were on people from other counties and 16 were from other states. 79 tests are still pending.

Mosley also announced the testing that has been done in Harlan County accounts for 4% of the county’s population. This number does not take into consideration people who may have had negative tests performed in other counties.

Officials encourage people to continue to social distance, practice good hygiene and wear a mask.

If you do not have a mask and need one, you can call the Judge Executive’s office at 606-573-2600.

