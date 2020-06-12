Officials at Alice Lloyd College announce re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In person classes will resume on campus this fall at Alice Lloyd College. That’s the word from college officials.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students on Friday, ALC President Joe Stepp said classes will return on Tuesday, August 18th. The semester will end earlier, right before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 25th.

President Stepp also said in the letter there will be no fall break with the shortened schedule.

He says a campus task force continues to work with medical professionals to make sure campus continues to stay safe for all from the coronavirus.

Officials say more announcements about the fall will be released in the coming weeks.

