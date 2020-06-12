Man arrested for using racial slurs at black lives mater event in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

According to WMKY in Morehead, Marty Horton was yelling racial slurs and using inappropriate hand gestures.

Authorities received a complaint from a restaurant about Horton and he was later pulled over.

Horton is facing charges including DUI, disorderly conduct and assault on a corrections employee.

He is currently on probation and may face additional charges.

