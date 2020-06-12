Advertisement

Man accused of hitting deputy in the face with medical tray

Shawn Barnett.
Shawn Barnett.(Wayne Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is accused of destroying over $20,000 in medical equipment.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office says emergency services transported Shawn Barnett back home after being released from the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

When the got to his house, the sheriff’s office says Barnett refused to allow the EMTs to take him inside until a certain woman was present, but dispatchers were unable to contact that person.

A deputy was sent to help out and when he arrived on scene they sheriff’s office says he saw Barnett physically threatening the EMTs.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was unable to de-escalate the situation, so he placed Barnett under arrest for the threat. Barnett is bed-ridden, so the EMTs then started transporting him to the jail for the deputy.

While on the way to the jail, the sheriff’s office says Barnett started breaking equipment inside the ambulance including a monitor with an estimated cost of over $20,000.

We’re told the deputy tried again, unsuccessfully, to de-escalate the situation, and was hit in the face by Barnett with a medical tray.

Barnett was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center on charges of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and assault.

