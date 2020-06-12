Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

CARR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather gets nicer and we head into the summertime, the sunshine always sends more people to the lake. As many local marinas expect a larger crowd on the waters, safety remains crucial.

At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

“We try to cap our boats at eight people. We don’t want our boats to overcrowd, especially during a time like this,” Barron Blackford said.

Blackford works at the Carr Fork Marina store. The way the store runs is a little different amid COVID-19. Inside is no longer open to the public, but arrows direct visitors to a newer Plexiglas window where business can be done.

“Especially right now, practice social distancing even on the water. You know, we provide something that’s wide open where you don’t have to be right up on each other. Stay six feet apart, even on the boats,” he added.

The pontoons they rent out are constantly cleaned, for safety measures. Outside of the pandemic-based changes and precautions, general safety at the lake is also enforced.

Life jackets are required on boats and sober boating is a must.

“Life jackets are, it’s safety. If there were an accident to happen, if you were to fall in the water or whatever it may be, the life jacket keeps you afloat until someone can actually help you, get you up, whatever you need.”

As for swimming? At Carr Creek, they recommend you stay close to the boat and always keep an eye out for any oncoming boats.

If you are on a smaller craft, such as a kayak or paddleboard, they recommend you keep an eye out for bigger boats, and vise versa.

“Be responsible. Our pontoons, they’re very safe as far as you’re not breaking the speed limits or anything. It’s very controlled," Blackford said. “Just make sure you’re always aware of your surroundings.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.