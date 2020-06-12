Advertisement

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

By Connor James
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather gets nicer and we head into the summertime, the sunshine always sends more people to the lake. As many local marinas expect a larger crowd on the waters, safety remains crucial.

At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

“We try to cap our boats at eight people. We don’t want our boats to overcrowd, especially during a time like this,” Barron Blackford said.

Blackford works at the Carr Fork Marina store. The way the store runs is a little different amid COVID-19. Inside is no longer open to the public, but arrows direct visitors to a newer Plexiglas window where business can be done.

“Especially right now, practice social distancing even on the water. You know, we provide something that’s wide open where you don’t have to be right up on each other. Stay six feet apart, even on the boats,” he added.

The pontoons they rent out are constantly cleaned, for safety measures. Outside of the pandemic-based changes and precautions, general safety at the lake is also enforced.

Life jackets are required on boats and sober boating is a must.

“Life jackets are, it’s safety. If there were an accident to happen, if you were to fall in the water or whatever it may be, the life jacket keeps you afloat until someone can actually help you, get you up, whatever you need.”

As for swimming? At Carr Creek, they recommend you stay close to the boat and always keep an eye out for any oncoming boats.

If you are on a smaller craft, such as a kayak or paddleboard, they recommend you keep an eye out for bigger boats, and vise versa.

“Be responsible. Our pontoons, they’re very safe as far as you’re not breaking the speed limits or anything. It’s very controlled," Blackford said. “Just make sure you’re always aware of your surroundings.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

One dead, another injured after shooting in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for using racial slurs at black lives mater event in Morehead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.

Whitesburg hosts protest, vigil for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many gathered in downtown Whitesburg to support the black lives matter movement and remember Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 331 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Friday on COVID-19 numbers. He did not host a live update.

Eastern Kentucky News

Junior’s Hibachi raises money for woman with brain cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Junior's Hibachi raises money for Sherri Mullins's brain cancer treatment.

National

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Colvin
President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

State

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

State

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

Eastern Kentucky News

Officials in Harlan County concerned about community spread of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Judge Executive Dan Mosley and officials with the Harlan County Health Department say they are concerned that as more things open back up, people may let their guard down.