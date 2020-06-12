Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday afternoon.

WPSD-TV reports Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018.

Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult

