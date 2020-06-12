Advertisement

Kentucky Punter Grant McKinniss enters transfer portal

Grant McKinniss, Kentucky Football Kicker/Punter
Grant McKinniss, Kentucky Football Kicker/Punter(UK Athletics)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s punter/kicker has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

Grant McKinniss came to Lexington in 2016. During his rookie season, he was a nominee for the Ray Guy Award given to the nation’s top punter and ranked third among SEC freshman punters, averaging 39.2 yards per punt on the season.

McKinniss redshirted in 2017 before returning to the field in 2018 and handling kickoffs for the Wildcats.

Kentucky is set at punter this upcoming season with Max Duffy who joined in 2018 and won the Ray Guy Award along with numerous other awards in 2019.

