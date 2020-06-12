Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky commission voted Friday to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol, adding its voice to a global push to remove symbols of racism and slavery.

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-HEALTH CARE

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Juggling dual crises he had no way of anticipating, Kentucky’s new governor has moved to take on deeply rooted racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from a global pandemic and the fatal shooting of a black woman by Louisville police.

—AMERICA PROTESTS-ORGANIZER KILLED, from New Albany, Ind.: A southern Indiana man who helped organize recent protests in seeking answers to his brother’s police-action shooting death has been fatally shot, authorities said.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-KENTUCKY

BENTON, Ky. — A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

In Brief:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-MOVIES, from Memphis: Malco Theaters plans to reopen six movie cinemas that were closed due to the new coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.

—KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL, from Louisville: The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREST SERVICE, from Winchester: Developed campgrounds within the Daniel Boone National Forest are reopening to visitors after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—BLUEGRASS MUSEUM, from Owensboro: The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky, is reopening to the public this month after being closed for almost three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.