Junior’s Hibachi raises money for woman with brain cancer

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sherri Mullins was diagnosed with astrocytoma, a form of brain cancer. The local woman just finished week two of six of her treatment. To help pay for her medical treatment, Junior’s Hibachi in Hazard decided to hold a fundraiser for her.

Was out at Casey’s IGA in Hindman, where Junior’s Hibachi was raising funds for Sherri Mullins. Mullins was diagnosed with astrocytoma recently. All dinners are $10 and the money goes to helping Sherri. More on @WYMT tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/Q8g6VSPYxx — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) June 12, 2020

The restaurant sold meals for $10 along with baked goods. They are giving all of the proceeds to Mullins and her family to help pay for medical expenses.

“We couldn’t have this if it wasn’t for her and we just wanted to give back,” Shawn Moore said, organizer of the fundraiser. “I found out all that stuff happened and we just wanted to give back to her and try to help her out and make our part. Just try to do what we could and raise some money for her and her family.”

Moore said that Mullins helped the restaurant get its start, and that they hope this shines a light on Sherri’s situation as she continues her fight.

