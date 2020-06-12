Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has seen all he needed from his Titans during this very unique and virtual offseason. That’s why Vrabel and the Titans wrapped up their offseason program Thursday, even though the NFL is allowing teams to work through June 26. Vrabel says he felt it was the right time and didn't want to risk dragging the program out further after how dedicated the Titans have been this offseason. Now they'll report sometime in July for training camp, hopefully with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry signed to a long-term deal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will host Mississippi State in 2028 and visit the Bulldogs in 2029 in a new home-and-home football series. Memphis already was scheduled to host Mississippi State in 2021 and visit the Bulldogs in Starkville in 2022. Memphis and Mississippi State haven’t played each other since 2011. The Tigers’ last win over Mississippi State was in 1993 with a 45-35 upset of the then-No. 23 Bulldogs. The Tigers finished last season ranked 17th after reaching the Cotton Bowl.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Jose Ortiz notched his 2,000th career victory when he rode Creed to a win at Belmont. The 26-year-old rider’s win total includes 17 from his native Puerto Rico. Creed won by 7 3/4 lengths in the fourth race Thursday at the New York City track and paid $7.60 to win for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey. Ortiz won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and has three Breeders’ Cup victories. His older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., earned his 2,000th win in 2018.