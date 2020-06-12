Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 331 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Friday on COVID-19 numbers. He did not host a live update.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor announced 331 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 12,166 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 497.

3,390 people have recovered from the virus.

315.068 Kentuckians have received tests.

“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, today’s numbers include some cases that should have been reported yesterday,” said Gov. Beshear.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

One dead, another injured after shooting in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for using racial slurs at black lives mater event in Morehead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.

Whitesburg hosts protest, vigil for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many gathered in downtown Whitesburg to support the black lives matter movement and remember Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Junior’s Hibachi raises money for woman with brain cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Junior's Hibachi raises money for Sherri Mullins's brain cancer treatment.

National

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Colvin
President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

State

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

State

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

Eastern Kentucky News

Officials in Harlan County concerned about community spread of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Judge Executive Dan Mosley and officials with the Harlan County Health Department say they are concerned that as more things open back up, people may let their guard down.