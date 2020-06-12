Gov. Beshear announces 331 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Friday on COVID-19 numbers. He did not host a live update.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor announced 331 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 12,166 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 497.

3,390 people have recovered from the virus.

315.068 Kentuckians have received tests.

“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, today’s numbers include some cases that should have been reported yesterday,” said Gov. Beshear.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.

