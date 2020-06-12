Girl Scouts donate cookies to God’s Pantry Food Bank

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank is getting a “sweet” donation from one organization.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is donating 7,056 boxes, or more than $28,000 worth of cookies, as part of their “Operation Sweet Treat” program. The contribution is GSKWR’s largest donation of the 2020 season.

“At a time when food insecurity is even more pervasive due to the impact of COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is grateful for the opportunity to make a contribution that will support the critical work of God’s Pantry Food Bank and provide for local families and individuals who need it most,” said Susan Douglas, CEO of the group.

God’s Pantry serves 50 counties across Eastern and Central Kentucky.

WYMT, along with Kentucky Power and Appalachian Wireless, teamed up not too long after the COVID-19 outbreak started in the mountains for a virtual fund drive to benefit God’s Pantry of Southeastern Kentucky. So far, we have raised more than $255,000 that will stay right here helping people in need in the mountains.

Here is the link if you would like to help make sure your neighbors have access to the food they need during this difficult time: https://godspantry.org/donate/wymt/

