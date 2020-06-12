Advertisement

Deputies from Logan County, W. Va. teach community about policing

Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During a time where nationwide the relationship between police and the communities they serve is strained, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are working to make sure people understand their role in the community.

"We want a good relationship with the community, especially with the kids," Lt. Brian Cobb said. "I remember a relationship I had with an officer years ago that changed the course of my life and made me want to be a better person, and hopefully we can do that."

Cobb is one of six Prevention Resource Officers with the department that usually works in schools across the county to ensure safety and build relationships with students. With schools closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now working to build those same bonds with others in the community.

"We encourage everybody that if you’re out and see us to stop and say hi," Cobb said. "If you want to see our cars, we will show you. That is not just the Prevention Resource Officers, that is my entire department. We would love to have you and love to have that conversation if you stop and see us."

One boy who got that opportunity was Jordan Griffin. He said it completely opened his eyes to what police do. The 12-year-old is visiting his grandparents in Logan for a couple of weeks from Raleigh, North Carolina, and noticed Cobb’s unique car while getting lunch on Monday.

His grandmother, unable to answer all of Jordan’s questions, decided to take him over for a closer look and a conversation with the deputies.

"I was just surprised from it," Jordan said. "I was just like, 'wow this really just happened because I wanted to see a cool cop car.'”

The deputies gave him a full tour of the car and even let him get inside to play with the lights and siren. They were also able to explain their role within the community and how they help people.

"I just think that is was pretty cool that they get to interact with other ones and especially the K-9 dogs," Jordan said. "It just jumped up on me and gave me a kiss and it was just happy."

"We want people to know that we are here and they can trust us," K-9 officer and Logan County's first Prevention Resource Officer Derrick Miller said.

"We are here for a calling," Miller said. "We don’t do it for the income, we do it because we want to be here and we want to make a difference. Once you change a kid’s life and once you know you made an impact on somebody, it’s a lasting impression for everyone."

The deputies were able to make an even greater impact on Jordan Thursday morning when they reunited to answer more questions and even take him for a ride in one of their police cars.

"I will probably remember this for the rest of my life," Jordan said with his face lighting up thinking about the experience. "It was like something amazing happened."

The experience even further concreted Jordan's respect and admiration for the police, wanting to one day become an officer if his dreams of playing in the NFL do not come true.

"I just know now that there are some good cops and there are some bad cops," Jordan said. "Yes, some bad things do happen, but they are not really often."

“He’s got dreams and you can tell that he is going to follow his dreams,” Cobb said. “If he doesn’t make it to the NFL, he will become a police officer and I truly believe that he will be a fine police officer. He’s a good kid, good person, good heart, big heart.”

