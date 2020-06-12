Advertisement

Daycares reopen in Kentucky with new restrictions in place

New regulations due to COVID-19 have some daycares scrambling to re-open this summer.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Childcare centers across Kentucky are going to look a little different next week.

“Our older classrooms, we will be dividing and changing the space," notes Mindy Towles, the Executive Director of the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass. “We are going through our attic and pulling out things that we’ve used, donating some things, but really creating new classroom and spaces within the building so children have safe places to spread out.”

Sharlene Marcum runs the Gingerbread Academy in Georgetown. She’s preparing to re-open June 15 as well.

“It may take us a couple of weeks to get on our feet, to get that cycle going where children are learning, but it can be done. We just have to really work at it," Marcum says. “We’ve had to change our staffing where some staff are not working full time, they’re working part-time. Some are working split weeks, two days one week, three weeks the next.”

In mid-March, coronavirus shut down the state. Non-essential businesses closed, and with them, most every childcare provider. Then in late May, businesses opened back up. Childcare centers initially stayed shut. The governor released new guidelines, including a cap on classroom sizes.

“We’re getting lots of questions about large classrooms broken up into groups of ten, what does that look like? What do walls look like? What’s traffic flow look like to bathrooms? There’s not one answer across the board for every facility. They’re all trying to figure this out,” says Bradley Stevenson, the Executive Director of the Childcare Council of Kentucky. “There will be some childcare facilities, we know some childcare facilities are not going to reopen, at least on June the 15th.”

While most providers closed up an office, Marie Phillips sealed up a living room. She runs Elna’s Angels out of her North Lexington home. The biggest challenge for an in-home provider, Phillips says, is finding supplies.

“Paper towels, toilet paper, for the love of Jesus we still can’t find toilet paper very much," she laughs. “We’re always really good about health, safety, and sanitation in our program. That’s probably one of my top things for our program, but this has been catastrophic.”

Phillips is waiting until the 22nd of June to reopen.

“I’m not ready. We’re not ready. The whole house has to be cleaned. We’re talking about top to bottom spring cleaning like you’ve never seen it before," she remarks. “I think we’re gonna end up hiring a cleaning crew to come in and help us because it’s just too much. We live here. I have dogs, I have cats, I have kids, I have a husband. It’s been hard, and it’s not just me, it’s all of us. All of us daycare providers. This is our livelihood. We don’t do this for money, we do this for these kids."

Current guidelines for childcare centers are considered temporary. The governor’s office has said they will remain in place through the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Southwest Virginia clinic to receive $1 million for black lung program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stone Mountain Health Services announced that it was awarded $1,072,356 for its Black Lung Clinic Program.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Community gathers to mourn Hazard teens killed in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hazard High School Principal Happy Mobelini said kids from the high school reached out to him asking if they could put together a candlelight vigil.

Eastern Kentucky News

Wife and mother of missing Perry County man hopeful as search continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
I always told myself growing up I am never getting married, I am never going to have kids. That changed when I met him.

Regional

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 8 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

State

People gathered at candlelight vigil in London

Updated: 9 hours ago
People gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse Thursday night for a peaceful, candlelight vigil to express their community's unity during this time.

State

Gov. Andy Beshear seeks vote to oust Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

Regional

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

Regional

Deputies from Logan County, W. Va. teach community about policing

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department are working to make sure people understand their role in the community.

Eastern Kentucky News

Eagle’s Landing Campground closed for summer season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Due to COVID-19, the inmate program which normally helps manage the grounds is temporarily postponed.

Eastern Kentucky News

Whitley County man found guilty of 2018 murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man arrested for murder in Williamsburg was found guilty Thursday.